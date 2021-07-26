Dabur India Ltd stays in winning mode

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 596.75, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.95% in last one year as compared to a 42.47% gain in NIFTY and a 18.78% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36558.65, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 75.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

