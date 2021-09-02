MRF Ltd stays supported

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 81432.7, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.22% in last one year as compared to a 48.92% jump in NIFTY and a 24.52% jump in the Nifty Auto.

MRF Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 81432.7, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 17167.25. The Sensex is at 57624.49, up 0.5%. MRF Ltd has gained around 0.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10043.9, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10081 shares today, compared to the daily average of 13240 shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 81635, up 1.67% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 39.22% in last one year as compared to a 48.92% jump in NIFTY and a 24.52% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

