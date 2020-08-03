MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.37 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.63% to Rs 5.25 croreNet Loss of MRO-TEK Realty reported to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 29.63% to Rs 5.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.254.05 30 OPM %-14.67-53.83 -PBDT-2.00-3.01 34 PBT-2.34-3.28 29 NP-2.37-3.40 30
