Lyons Corporate Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 700.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet Loss of Lyons Corporate Market reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1250.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.01 700 0.270.02 1250 OPM %-237.50-700.00 --88.89-1500.00 - PBDT-0.18-0.03 -500 -0.31-0.22 -41 PBT-0.18-0.03 -500 -0.31-0.22 -41 NP-0.18-0.03 -500 -0.31-0.22 -41
