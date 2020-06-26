MRO-TEK Realty reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.63 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.64% to Rs 6.52 croreNet Loss of MRO-TEK Realty reported to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.64% to Rs 6.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 52.49% to Rs 41.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.525.36 22 41.0526.92 52 OPM %-28.99-36.75 -2.53-22.66 - PBDT-3.17-2.56 -24 -3.65-8.17 55 PBT-3.49-2.82 -24 -4.87-9.09 46 NP-3.63-2.92 -24 -5.21-9.86 47
