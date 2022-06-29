MTAR Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Route Mobile Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd and Max Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 June 2022.

MTAR Technologies Ltd lost 7.39% to Rs 1248.45 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9039 shares in the past one month.

Route Mobile Ltd tumbled 5.94% to Rs 1249.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60885 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36218 shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd crashed 5.34% to Rs 84.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Condition. India Ltd dropped 4.92% to Rs 1505. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1419 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 425 shares in the past one month.

Max Financial Services Ltd corrected 4.90% to Rs 775.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23215 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17827 shares in the past one month.

