Financials stocks slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 57.54 points or 0.8% at 7161.46 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 6.74%), Max Financial Services Ltd (down 5.86%),RBL Bank Ltd (down 5.28%),Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 4.7%),Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 4.28%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 4.18%), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (down 3.62%), Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd (down 2.81%), Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (down 2.59%), and IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 2.47%).

On the other hand, Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (up 17.34%), AAVAS Financiers Ltd (up 5.43%), and New India Assurance Company Ltd (up 2.22%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 37.77 or 0.07% at 53139.68.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.85 points or 0.08% at 15837.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 3.61 points or 0.01% at 24968.85.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.25 points or 0.42% at 7719.33.

On BSE,1529 shares were trading in green, 1674 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

