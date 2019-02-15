JUST IN
Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.080.03 167 OPM %162.50-166.67 -PBDT0.130.11 18 PBT0.130.11 18 NP0.080.11 -27

