Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sampre Nutritions standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the September 2018 quarter
VLS Finance standalone net profit declines 27.32% in the December 2018 quarter
Sujala Trading & Holdings standalone net profit rises 27.27% in the December 2018 quarter
Valiant Communications standalone net profit declines 29.27% in the December 2018 quarter
Dynemic Products standalone net profit declines 18.27% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 166.67% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Mudra Financial Services declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 166.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.080.03 167 OPM %162.50-166.67 -PBDT0.130.11 18 PBT0.130.11 18 NP0.080.11 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU