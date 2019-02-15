Polson standalone net profit rises 68.79% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gem Spinners India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.86 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Adcon Capital Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Kitex Garments standalone net profit declines 29.91% in the December 2018 quarter
CCL Products (India) standalone net profit declines 15.04% in the December 2018 quarter
Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 185.71% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.17% to Rs 25.88 croreNet profit of Polson rose 68.79% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 25.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.8825.33 2 OPM %17.8115.79 -PBDT4.093.23 27 PBT3.072.26 36 NP2.381.41 69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU