JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit rises 185.71% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Polson standalone net profit rises 68.79% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.17% to Rs 25.88 crore

Net profit of Polson rose 68.79% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 25.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 25.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales25.8825.33 2 OPM %17.8115.79 -PBDT4.093.23 27 PBT3.072.26 36 NP2.381.41 69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements