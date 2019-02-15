Sindu Valley Technologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sindhu wins World Tour Finals, at last lays hands on gold
Indonesian Lion Air plane crashes into sea with 188 passengers, crew
Phoenix Township reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Japanese firms ready to invest in Karnataka industrial township
Phoenix Township reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreSindu Valley Technologies reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU