Sindu Valley Technologies reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Sindu Valley Technologies reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:26 IST

