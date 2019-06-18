Mukand Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Mukand Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.89 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Cantabil Retail India standalone net profit rises 18.03% in the December 2018 quarter
Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 53.37% in the December 2018 quarter
Pitti Engineering standalone net profit rises 139.21% in the March 2019 quarter
EIL bags consultancy contract for Mongolia refinery
-
Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd and Pitti Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2019.
Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd and Pitti Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2019.
Mukand Engineers Ltd surged 19.22% to Rs 18.3 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1543 shares in the past one month.
Cantabil Retail India Ltd spiked 18.09% to Rs 187.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5495 shares in the past one month.
Igarashi Motors India Ltd soared 16.21% to Rs 213.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3266 shares in the past one month.
Prime Focus Ltd gained 14.33% to Rs 57.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2681 shares in the past one month.
Pitti Engineering Ltd jumped 12.60% to Rs 47.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3518 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU