Mukand Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2019.

Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2019.

surged 19.22% to Rs 18.3 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1543 shares in the past one month.

spiked 18.09% to Rs 187.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5495 shares in the past one month.

soared 16.21% to Rs 213.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3266 shares in the past one month.

gained 14.33% to Rs 57.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2681 shares in the past one month.

jumped 12.60% to Rs 47.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3518 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)