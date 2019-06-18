JUST IN
V-Mart Retail opens two new store
Mukand Engineers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cantabil Retail India Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd and Pitti Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 June 2019.

Mukand Engineers Ltd surged 19.22% to Rs 18.3 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1543 shares in the past one month.

Cantabil Retail India Ltd spiked 18.09% to Rs 187.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1941 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5495 shares in the past one month.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd soared 16.21% to Rs 213.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3266 shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd gained 14.33% to Rs 57.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3674 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2681 shares in the past one month.

Pitti Engineering Ltd jumped 12.60% to Rs 47.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3518 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 12:15 IST

