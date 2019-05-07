Pitti Engineering standalone net profit rises 139.21% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.01% to Rs 153.51 croreNet profit of Pitti Engineering rose 139.21% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.01% to Rs 153.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 126.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 110.28% to Rs 23.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 64.26% to Rs 622.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 378.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales153.51126.86 21 622.21378.79 64 OPM %14.7914.66 -14.4814.39 - PBDT15.6811.10 41 62.7533.95 85 PBT9.805.75 70 40.3416.32 147 NP6.652.78 139 23.7211.28 110
