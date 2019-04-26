Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 78.48% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.13% to Rs 79.14 crore

Net profit of rose 78.48% to Rs 60.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 79.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 34.96% to Rs 146.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 300.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 259.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

