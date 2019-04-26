Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 78.48% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.13% to Rs 79.14 croreNet profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 78.48% to Rs 60.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.13% to Rs 79.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 34.96% to Rs 146.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 108.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.47% to Rs 300.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 259.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales79.1470.58 12 300.03259.84 15 OPM %31.8232.54 -31.3227.66 - PBDT57.0548.93 17 192.94163.84 18 PBT52.9245.33 17 177.49147.18 21 NP60.9534.15 78 146.24108.36 35
