Multiplex operators rally as cinemas to reopen in Maharashtra from 5 Nov

-
ALSO READ
Wipro signs MoU with Govt. of Maharashtra to repurpose its Pune campus into a 450 bed COVID-19 hospital
Maha opposes plea for adopting Kerala model to fight COVID-19
India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Nears 64%
Multiplex operators spurt after Govt allows opening cinemas with 50% capacity
COVID-19 combat: After HC rebuke, Guj Dy CM defends govt
-
Shares of the multiplex operators advanced after Maharashtra Government allowed the cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to reopen with 50% seating capacity from Thursday, 5 November 2020.PVR gained 3.86% to Rs 1157.80 and Inox Leisure was up 2.35% at Rs 270.55.
The State Government in an order said multiplexes will be opened only in areas outside containment zone. The development comes after the Central Government issued order on 1 October 2020 permitting to open with upto 50% seating capacity, for which, standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.
Multplex establishments were shut since March due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19.
Total COVID-19 confirmed cases in Maharashtra stood at 16,98,198 with 44,548 deaths and 15,40,005 recoveries.
India reported 527,962 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 124,315 deaths while 7,711,809 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.
Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 48,008,175 with 1,224,144 deaths.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU