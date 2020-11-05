Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 135.43 points or 1.63% at 8442.17 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.13%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.06%),NMDC Ltd (up 2.69%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.36%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.14%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.18%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.14%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 0.4%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.11%).

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 470.1 or 1.16% at 41086.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 142.2 points or 1.19% at 12050.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 157.49 points or 1.06% at 15040.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.47 points or 1.18% at 5114.94.

On BSE,1289 shares were trading in green, 466 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

