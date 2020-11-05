Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 205.97 points or 1.73% at 12086.35 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 8.38%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.54%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.99%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.86%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.13%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.21%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.97%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 0.36%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 470.1 or 1.16% at 41086.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 142.2 points or 1.19% at 12050.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 157.49 points or 1.06% at 15040.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.47 points or 1.18% at 5114.94.

On BSE,1289 shares were trading in green, 466 were trading in red and 84 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)