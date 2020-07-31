JUST IN
Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Munoth Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.07 -29 0.160.16 0 OPM %-80.00-200.00 --100.00-143.75 - PBDT0.02-0.06 LP 0.06-0.06 LP PBT0.01-0.05 LP 0.05-0.07 LP NP0.01-0.13 LP 0.05-0.19 LP

