Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.43% to Rs 1.36 crore

Net profit of Trio Mercantile & Trading reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 76.43% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.64% to Rs 12.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.365.7712.2728.30-25.74-17.16-6.60-3.140-0.740.530.090-0.740.520.080.03-0.550.350.07

