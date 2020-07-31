Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 76.43% to Rs 1.36 croreNet profit of Trio Mercantile & Trading reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 76.43% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 400.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.64% to Rs 12.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.365.77 -76 12.2728.30 -57 OPM %-25.74-17.16 --6.60-3.14 - PBDT0-0.74 100 0.530.09 489 PBT0-0.74 100 0.520.08 550 NP0.03-0.55 LP 0.350.07 400
