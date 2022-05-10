Muthoot Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1177, down 2.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.75% in last one year as compared to a 9.98% rally in NIFTY and a 1.69% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1177, down 2.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 16333.45. The Sensex is at 54647.08, up 0.32%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has lost around 14.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 9.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15844.1, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1177.15, down 2.32% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd tumbled 1.75% in last one year as compared to a 9.98% rally in NIFTY and a 1.69% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 12.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

