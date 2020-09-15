Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Quantum Build-Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.51 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Quantum Digital Vision India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Quess Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 632.46 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ejecta Marketing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Quantum Digital Vision India reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU