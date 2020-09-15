JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

York Exports standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 78.43% to Rs 0.74 crore

Net profit of York Exports declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.43% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.743.43 -78 OPM %52.7013.12 -PBDT0.240.32 -25 PBT0.070.18 -61 NP0.060.15 -60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 16:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU