York Exports standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of York Exports declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.43% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.743.4352.7013.120.240.320.070.180.060.15

