York Exports standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 78.43% to Rs 0.74 croreNet profit of York Exports declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 78.43% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.743.43 -78 OPM %52.7013.12 -PBDT0.240.32 -25 PBT0.070.18 -61 NP0.060.15 -60
