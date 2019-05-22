JUST IN
N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 42.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.55% to Rs 363.16 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries declined 42.21% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 363.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 337.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.88% to Rs 94.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 1318.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1190.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales363.16337.66 8 1318.181190.44 11 OPM %9.3115.22 -13.9813.22 - PBDT29.2038.07 -23 158.14123.33 28 PBT22.6831.22 -27 130.6997.07 35 NP14.1024.40 -42 94.6490.24 5

