N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 42.21% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.55% to Rs 363.16 crore

Net profit of declined 42.21% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 363.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 337.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.88% to Rs 94.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 90.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 1318.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1190.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

