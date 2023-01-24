JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 101.27% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Steelcast standalone net profit rises 125.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 51.56% to Rs 119.73 crore

Net profit of Steelcast rose 125.76% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.56% to Rs 119.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales119.7379.00 52 OPM %25.6121.08 -PBDT30.1915.92 90 PBT25.7711.48 124 NP19.288.54 126

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU