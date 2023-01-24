Steelcast standalone net profit rises 125.76% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 51.56% to Rs 119.73 croreNet profit of Steelcast rose 125.76% to Rs 19.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.56% to Rs 119.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 79.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales119.7379.00 52 OPM %25.6121.08 -PBDT30.1915.92 90 PBT25.7711.48 124 NP19.288.54 126
