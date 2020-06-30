Sayaji Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.83% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 10.32% to Rs 158.00 crore

Net profit of Sayaji Industries rose 11.83% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 158.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 25.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.84% to Rs 638.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 644.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales158.00176.19 -10 638.63644.05 -1 OPM %3.894.73 -2.944.57 - PBDT2.506.30 -60 6.1522.02 -72 PBT-0.463.55 PL -5.3112.07 PL NP1.040.93 12 -2.3425.20 PL

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 08:20 IST

