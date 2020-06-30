Genesys International Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.79% to Rs 19.10 croreNet loss of Genesys International Corporation reported to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.79% to Rs 19.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.80% to Rs 1.89 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.57% to Rs 111.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19.1040.46 -53 111.78114.73 -3 OPM %-27.8516.71 -11.5916.36 - PBDT-3.406.31 PL 14.4419.14 -25 PBT-8.691.86 PL -6.630.37 PL NP-7.011.65 PL 1.895.37 -65
