Eicher Motors Q3 PAT jumps 62% YoY to Rs 741 cr
Naga Dhunseri Group standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 425.33% to Rs 3.94 crore

Net profit of Naga Dhunseri Group rose 2100.00% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 425.33% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.940.75 425 OPM %89.3464.00 -PBDT3.410.38 797 PBT3.290.25 1216 NP3.080.14 2100

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:28 IST

