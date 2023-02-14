Naga Dhunseri Group standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 425.33% to Rs 3.94 croreNet profit of Naga Dhunseri Group rose 2100.00% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 425.33% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.940.75 425 OPM %89.3464.00 -PBDT3.410.38 797 PBT3.290.25 1216 NP3.080.14 2100
