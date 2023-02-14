Naga Dhunseri Group standalone net profit rises 2100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 425.33% to Rs 3.94 crore

Net profit of Naga Dhunseri Group rose 2100.00% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 425.33% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.940.7589.3464.003.410.383.290.253.080.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)