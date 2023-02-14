Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 785.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 134.68% to Rs 5.21 crore

Net profit of Shree Pacetronix rose 785.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 134.68% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.212.2221.3112.611.050.230.890.100.620.07

