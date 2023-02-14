Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 785.71% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 134.68% to Rs 5.21 croreNet profit of Shree Pacetronix rose 785.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 134.68% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.212.22 135 OPM %21.3112.61 -PBDT1.050.23 357 PBT0.890.10 790 NP0.620.07 786
