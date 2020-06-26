Nahar Polyfilms standalone net profit rises 73.93% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Navkar Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Nahar Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Navi Mumbai: 2 held for running overseas job racket
Maha: Bizman shot dead by bike-borne persons
-
Sales decline 7.77% to Rs 64.77 croreNet profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 73.93% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 64.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 261.14% to Rs 32.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 277.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 265.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales64.7770.23 -8 277.25265.73 4 OPM %17.8910.15 -15.215.14 - PBDT12.417.65 62 46.7415.10 210 PBT11.847.10 67 44.5412.93 244 NP9.345.37 74 32.909.11 261
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU