Nahar Polyfilms standalone net profit rises 73.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 73.93% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 64.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 261.14% to Rs 32.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 277.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 265.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

