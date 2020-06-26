Nahar Polyfilms standalone net profit rises 73.93% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 7.77% to Rs 64.77 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 73.93% to Rs 9.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 64.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 261.14% to Rs 32.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 277.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 265.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales64.7770.23 -8 277.25265.73 4 OPM %17.8910.15 -15.215.14 - PBDT12.417.65 62 46.7415.10 210 PBT11.847.10 67 44.5412.93 244 NP9.345.37 74 32.909.11 261

