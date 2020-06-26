Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 21.25 croreNet Loss of Kimia Biosciences reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 21.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 64.25% to Rs 1.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 106.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 93.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.2518.91 12 106.2993.92 13 OPM %3.11-0.26 -4.195.94 - PBDT-0.500.18 PL 2.884.91 -41 PBT-0.95-0.10 -850 1.223.81 -68 NP-0.79-0.05 -1480 1.383.86 -64
