Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 18.52% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 0.48% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 1.63% to Rs 17.54 croreNet profit of Ultracab (India) rose 18.52% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.34% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 66.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.5417.83 -2 66.2073.21 -10 OPM %9.757.63 -8.476.79 - PBDT0.750.52 44 2.342.32 1 PBT0.600.31 94 1.761.52 16 NP0.320.27 19 1.041.16 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU