Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 18.52% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.63% to Rs 17.54 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 18.52% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.34% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 66.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.5417.83 -2 66.2073.21 -10 OPM %9.757.63 -8.476.79 - PBDT0.750.52 44 2.342.32 1 PBT0.600.31 94 1.761.52 16 NP0.320.27 19 1.041.16 -10

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 18:33 IST

