Ultracab (India) standalone net profit rises 18.52% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.63% to Rs 17.54 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) rose 18.52% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.63% to Rs 17.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.34% to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.58% to Rs 66.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

17.5417.8366.2073.219.757.638.476.790.750.522.342.320.600.311.761.520.320.271.041.16

