Nahar Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.97 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 93.98% to Rs 0.20 croreNet loss of Nahar Capital & Financial Services reported to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 93.98% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.98% to Rs 14.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.45% to Rs 12.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.203.32 -94 12.4611.08 12 OPM %-715.00-46.69 -50.6415.34 - PBDT-6.452.52 PL 13.9315.38 -9 PBT-6.652.37 PL 13.2014.94 -12 NP-3.971.76 PL 14.6311.80 24
