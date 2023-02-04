Nahar Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.47% to Rs 554.41 croreNet loss of Nahar Spinning Mills reported to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 158.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 45.47% to Rs 554.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1016.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales554.411016.66 -45 OPM %0.6823.80 -PBDT4.70231.00 -98 PBT-13.27212.78 PL NP-11.02158.04 PL
