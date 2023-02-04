Affle India consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 376.06 crore

Net profit of Affle India rose 11.13% to Rs 68.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 376.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 339.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.376.06339.4021.3619.9493.6080.2280.0770.3668.9862.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)