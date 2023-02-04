Affle India consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 376.06 croreNet profit of Affle India rose 11.13% to Rs 68.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 376.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 339.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales376.06339.40 11 OPM %21.3619.94 -PBDT93.6080.22 17 PBT80.0770.36 14 NP68.9862.07 11
