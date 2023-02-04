JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

J Taparia Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

PG Electroplast consolidated net profit rises 148.01% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Affle India consolidated net profit rises 11.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 376.06 crore

Net profit of Affle India rose 11.13% to Rs 68.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 376.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 339.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales376.06339.40 11 OPM %21.3619.94 -PBDT93.6080.22 17 PBT80.0770.36 14 NP68.9862.07 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 16:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU