Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 2.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 2.56% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.53% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.351.4676.3076.031.061.071.031.040.760.78

