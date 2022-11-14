Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 2.56% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nalin K. Singh wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 for Edutech And Entrepreneurship Skilling
India Lease Development standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Team Lease Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 31.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Gujarat Lease Financing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Pariksha Fin-Invest-Lease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 7.53% to Rs 1.35 croreNet profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 2.56% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.53% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.351.46 -8 OPM %76.3076.03 -PBDT1.061.07 -1 PBT1.031.04 -1 NP0.760.78 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU