JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 2.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.53% to Rs 1.35 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance declined 2.56% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.53% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.351.46 -8 OPM %76.3076.03 -PBDT1.061.07 -1 PBT1.031.04 -1 NP0.760.78 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU