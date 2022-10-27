Volumes soar at Procter & Gamble Health Ltd counter

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd recorded volume of 1419 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 328 shares

Tata Motors-DVR, RBL Bank Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Sheela Foam Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 October 2022.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd recorded volume of 1419 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 328 shares. The stock gained 0.00% to Rs.4,012.75. Volumes stood at 329 shares in the last session.

Tata Motors-DVR witnessed volume of 7.56 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.93% to Rs.233.90. Volumes stood at 3.76 lakh shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd saw volume of 31.72 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.43% to Rs.134.40. Volumes stood at 18.83 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Finance Ltd notched up volume of 86353 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30599 shares. The stock rose 5.13% to Rs.380.50. Volumes stood at 25752 shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd recorded volume of 1776 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 732 shares. The stock gained 1.05% to Rs.2,724.30. Volumes stood at 646 shares in the last session.

