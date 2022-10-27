NMDC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JSW Holdings Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd and DCB Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 October 2022.

NMDC Ltd spiked 13.93% to Rs 106.75 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 67.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd soared 11.61% to Rs 4374.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 917 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 248 shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd surged 9.52% to Rs 135.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd advanced 8.58% to Rs 38.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCB Bank Ltd jumped 8.11% to Rs 107.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

