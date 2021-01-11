Narayana Hrudayalaya announces discontinuation of operations in Durgapur

Narayana Hrudayalaya said that it has discontinued operations of its heart center based in the premises of IQ City Hospital in Durgapur, West Bengal.

The healthcare chain operator said it has discontinued its operations of its heart center-based in the premises of IQ City Hospital in Durgapur, West Bengal under an agreement with IQ City Foundation (formerly known as SPS Synergy Foundation).

Further, the company's unit was disposed on a going-concern basis to IQ City Foundation as per the agreement executed on 6 January 2021. The unit was sold to IQ City Foundation for an amount of Rs 4.51 crore.

Shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya fell 0.08% to Rs 451.95 on BSE. The announcement was made on Saturday, 9 January 2021.

Narayana Hrudayalaya operates a chain of multispecialty, tertiary and primary healthcare facilities.

