T & I Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.65% to Rs 19.64 crore

Net profit of T & I Global reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.65% to Rs 19.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.06% to Rs 11.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.63% to Rs 95.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

19.6442.3795.79132.3615.33-2.1715.778.690.30-3.1916.2211.170.07-3.2815.1110.210.09-2.0611.617.12

