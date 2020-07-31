T & I Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 53.65% to Rs 19.64 croreNet profit of T & I Global reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.65% to Rs 19.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.06% to Rs 11.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.63% to Rs 95.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19.6442.37 -54 95.79132.36 -28 OPM %15.33-2.17 -15.778.69 - PBDT0.30-3.19 LP 16.2211.17 45 PBT0.07-3.28 LP 15.1110.21 48 NP0.09-2.06 LP 11.617.12 63
