Narendra Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Narendra Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Epsom Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Godrej Properties' FY'20 sales bookings up 11% at Rs 5,915cr
Turbotech Engineering reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Godrej Properties surges on strong Q4 business update
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Narendra Properties reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU