East Buildtech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashish Polyplast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Devine Impex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Speedage Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Pentokey Organy (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Five X Tradecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.12 croreNet Loss of East Buildtech reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.120.03 300 0.210.20 5 OPM %8.33-200.00 --90.48-85.00 - PBDT0-0.06 100 -0.22-0.11 -100 PBT0-0.06 100 -0.22-0.12 -83 NP-0.01-0.02 50 -0.17-0.09 -89
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU