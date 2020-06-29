Bharat Forge reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.78% to Rs 1741.92 crore

Net loss of Bharat Forge reported to Rs 72.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 320.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 1741.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2670.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 66.11% to Rs 349.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1032.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.60% to Rs 8055.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10145.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

