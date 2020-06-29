Bharat Forge reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Parenterals standalone net profit rises 31.38% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharat Parenterals consolidated net profit rises 24.15% in the December 2019 quarter
Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit rises 23.16% in the March 2020 quarter
Bharat Forge Q3 net dips 81 pc to 40 cr
Bharat Heavy Electricals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1532.67 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 34.78% to Rs 1741.92 croreNet loss of Bharat Forge reported to Rs 72.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 320.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 1741.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2670.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 66.11% to Rs 349.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1032.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.60% to Rs 8055.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10145.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1741.922670.78 -35 8055.8410145.73 -21 OPM %7.2722.00 -13.3020.15 - PBDT134.15620.00 -78 1088.342119.78 -49 PBT-11.53492.97 PL 540.631598.98 -66 NP-72.10320.36 PL 349.831032.17 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU