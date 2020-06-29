Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit declines 65.45% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 6.67% to Rs 44.79 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals declined 65.45% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 44.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 190.91% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 181.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales44.7947.99 -7 181.08189.69 -5 OPM %11.4314.04 -9.438.56 - PBDT3.214.27 -25 8.327.82 6 PBT1.542.83 -46 2.231.96 14 NP0.852.46 -65 0.640.22 191

