Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit declines 65.45% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals declined 65.45% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.67% to Rs 44.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 190.91% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.54% to Rs 181.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 189.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

