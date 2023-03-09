Home First Finance Company India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, GRM Overseas Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 March 2023.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd tumbled 7.52% to Rs 681.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4675 shares in the past one month.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd crashed 6.52% to Rs 246.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23356 shares in the past one month.

GRM Overseas Ltd lost 5.76% to Rs 282.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11531 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11830 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd fell 5.35% to Rs 13.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd slipped 5.12% to Rs 11.13. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 103.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)