Winsome Textile Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Alps Industries Ltd, Mawana Sugars Ltd, CHD Chemicals Ltd and N K Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 March 2023.

Winsome Textile Industries Ltd tumbled 10.89% to Rs 54 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 87199 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19028 shares in the past one month.

Alps Industries Ltd crashed 7.82% to Rs 1.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23175 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14798 shares in the past one month.

Mawana Sugars Ltd lost 7.80% to Rs 89.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26970 shares in the past one month.

CHD Chemicals Ltd slipped 7.78% to Rs 5.81. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5011 shares in the past one month.

N K Industries Ltd plummeted 6.57% to Rs 33.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 163 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)