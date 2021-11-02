Emami Ltd soars 0.98%, gains for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 554.7, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.85% in last one year as compared to a 51.65% jump in NIFTY and a 30.7% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Emami Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 554.7, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 17915.1. The Sensex is at 60121.66, down 0.03%. Emami Ltd has slipped around 1.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38663.65, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.74 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

