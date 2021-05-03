Natco Pharma receives emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets

Natco Pharma has received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India.

Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir, is used for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients.

Natco will be requesting a Compulsory License based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the Pandemic. The company is ready to launch the product this week, so as to make the product available to suffering patients across India.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 3 May 2021. Shares of Natco Pharma rose 0.67% to settle at Rs 896.65 on Friday, 30 April 2021.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 995.05 on 28 September 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 556.5 on 15 May 2020.

Natco Pharma manufactures a comprehensive range of branded and generic dosage forms, bulk actives and intermediates for both Indian as well as International markets.

