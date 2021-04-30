AU Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd, National Peroxide Ltd and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2021.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd crashed 9.78% to Rs 1014.05 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd lost 8.81% to Rs 8020. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6996 shares in the past one month.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.16% to Rs 396.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8893 shares in the past one month.

National Peroxide Ltd slipped 5.14% to Rs 2486.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17227 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26776 shares in the past one month.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd pared 5.06% to Rs 185.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16180 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24361 shares in the past one month.

