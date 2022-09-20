Welspun Corp gains on acquiring Nauyaan Shipyard

Welspun Corp rose 2.19% to Rs 272.60 after the company announced the acquisition of entire share capital of Nauyaan Shipyard at a fair value consideration of Rs 1 lakh from a related party (promoter and promoter group of the company).

Nauyaan Shipyard is a company with objects of ship building, shippers, ship-owners, repairers, re-fitters, fabricators etc. Nauyaan presently does not have any material assets or liabilities.

Welspun has made the said acquisition with an intention to make it a wholly owned subsidiary and a special purpose vehicle for investment in the field of marine fabrication.

Welspun Corp is a one-stop service provider offering end-to-end pipe solutions.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 95.78% to Rs 4.11 crore despite a 3.69% rise in sales to Rs 1,288.23 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

In the past six months, the stock has zoomed 92.05% while the benchmark Sensex has added 3.50% during the same period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)