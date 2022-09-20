Welspun Corp gains on acquiring Nauyaan Shipyard

-
ALSO READ
Welspun Corp acquires Nauyaan Shipyard
Surya Roshni Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Board of Welspun Corp to consider fund raising up to Rs 500 cr via CP/ NCD issuance
Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.96 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Metal stocks tumble after Centre slaps export duty on steel, materials
-
Welspun Corp rose 2.19% to Rs 272.60 after the company announced the acquisition of entire share capital of Nauyaan Shipyard at a fair value consideration of Rs 1 lakh from a related party (promoter and promoter group of the company).
Nauyaan Shipyard is a company with objects of ship building, shippers, ship-owners, repairers, re-fitters, fabricators etc. Nauyaan presently does not have any material assets or liabilities.
Welspun has made the said acquisition with an intention to make it a wholly owned subsidiary and a special purpose vehicle for investment in the field of marine fabrication.
Welspun Corp is a one-stop service provider offering end-to-end pipe solutions.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 95.78% to Rs 4.11 crore despite a 3.69% rise in sales to Rs 1,288.23 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
In the past six months, the stock has zoomed 92.05% while the benchmark Sensex has added 3.50% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU