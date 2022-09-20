Volumes soar at Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd counter

-
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36856 shares
Metro Brands Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 September 2022.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36856 shares. The stock gained 14.57% to Rs.305.80. Volumes stood at 2.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Metro Brands Ltd notched up volume of 60620 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13406 shares. The stock rose 6.77% to Rs.871.95. Volumes stood at 24333 shares in the last session.
Can Fin Homes Ltd witnessed volume of 3.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70604 shares. The stock dropped 3.16% to Rs.570.90. Volumes stood at 4.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd witnessed volume of 1.75 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 51772 shares. The stock increased 6.10% to Rs.306.05. Volumes stood at 91120 shares in the last session.
Patanjali Foods Ltd registered volume of 86244 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40081 shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.1,401.45. Volumes stood at 33890 shares in the last session.
