Nath Bio-Genes (India) standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 19.51% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.23% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

