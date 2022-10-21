Nath Bio-Genes (India) standalone net profit rises 19.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.23% to Rs 21.73 croreNet profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) rose 19.51% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.23% to Rs 21.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.7314.86 46 OPM %22.7832.30 -PBDT2.202.02 9 PBT1.531.34 14 NP1.471.23 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU